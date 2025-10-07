Volunteer Country

Three Tennessee Football Freshmen Listed on Shaun Alexander Award Watch List

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel as the Vols arrive before a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel as the Vols arrive before a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to using their freshmen. Some of this is because of injuries, however the Vols' freshmen core has stepped up in a major way. This includes the three players that they have mentioned on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list.

The three freshmen include Jesse Perry, Ty Redmond, and Braylon Staley.

Perry is one of the better offensive linemen on this team. He stepped up in a major way due to David Sanders being hurt, and has yet to disappoint. He has been a monster on the right side of the line, while the left side of the line is being held down by Lance Heard, who is a great person for someone to learn from when it comes to on-field traits.

Arguably the biggest shock on this list is Redmond, who wasn't considered to be one of the first options to play cornerback, but he has done an excellent job. Even when the group gets healthier it will be very odd if they don't find ways to play Redmond as much.

Staley is the most predictable name on this list. He is a smooth slot receiver with a lot of things to like. He has been an issue for opposing teams to stop, as he is one of the better receivers in the SEC as a pure slot guy. He has been better than some anticipated and has the chance to be even better moving forward.

Published
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

