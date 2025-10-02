Two Tennessee Volunteers Named to Prestigious Award's Watch List

Volunteer Country

These Tennessee stars have been named to a prestigious award watch list

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) and quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrate Brazzell's touchdown in the second half of the NCAA college football game against Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) and quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrate Brazzell's touchdown in the second half of the NCAA college football game against Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the consideration of multiple different awards as they are currently in the running for multiple awards at this time, despite there being plenty of time for things to change. One of the things to consider is the fact that they are only around half way through with the season, but there is still room for these players to make their case.

One award has two players in consideration at this time. That award being the Maxwell Award.

"The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel sports casters, sports writers, and NCAA head football coaches, and the membership of theMaxwell Football Club to be the best all-around in the United States. The award is named afterRobert "Tiny" Maxwell, a Swarthmore College Football player, coach, and sportswriter.Johnny Lattner (1952, 1953) and Tim Tebow (2007, 2008) are the only players to have won the award twice. It is the college equivalent of the Bert Bell Award of the National Football League, also given out by the Maxwell Club," stated straight from Wikipedia which you can check out HERE.

The two players are Joey Aguilar and Chris Brazzell. Brazzell is deeply considered for awards like the Biletnikoff award winner, which has only been won by one Tennessee player (Jalin Hyatt). Aguilar on the other hand is in consideration as a possible contender for the Heisman trophy, an award that has yet to be won by a Tennessee player.

