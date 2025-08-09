Tyreek Hill Makes Argument for Miami Dolphins to Increase Role for Former Vol
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was hired to lead the franchise ahead of the 2022 season and he led explosive offensive attacks the first two of his three seasons at the helm, relying on an endless amount of explosive playmakers that surround quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
However, during this last season, the Dolphins offense fell at an alarming rate in everything scoring related with critics arguing that this style of play is all finesse and no power which in turn limits the ceiling the unit could truly hold at the NFL level despite the level of playmaking it can generate.
Tyreek Hill, one of those explosive playmakers, recently put forth a call to action for the coaching staff to change the identity of the franchise with one simple fix: put the young tailbacks in on third-and-short to pick up first downs, including former Tennessee Vol and fourth round draft pick Jaylen Wright.
"[We change that identity by] taking De'Von (Achane) out on third down. That's my honest opinion. If it's third and short, he's not a power back. I love De'Von, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon, for those kind of situations."
As a rookie, Wright recorded just 68 carries that earned 249 yards with zero touchdowns as Achane continued to be reliant on breaking a big run, averaging a pedestrian 4.5 yards per carry.
Wright started the season strong, including rushing for 86 yards against the New England Patriots, in the lone game he saw double digit carries, averaging 6.6 yards on each of those 13 carries.
The lack of usage grew frustrating for fans as the Dolphins began dropping games and finished with a losing record for the season. Wright offers a different body archetype than Achane and Raheem Mostert did last season, weighing anywhere between 10-20 pounds heavier, making him the obvious candidate to pick up tough yards in a complementary role to the home run hitters, something that Hill alluded to during the press conference last week.
Tyreek Hill's response to what needs to change in the team identity was a blunt reminder that explosive plays are fun to watch, but the tough yards picked up over the middle of the field keep drives moving down the field, to allow for the playmakers to get in position to use their skillsets to help win games, a message he hopes falls on the ears on the coaching staff for the Dolphins.
According to him, the mindset required from the players to commit to establishing the run to set up the downfield plays is present during the preseason, which could bode well for tailback Jaylen Wright if he can earn that role in the backfield.
"The mindset has to be there. You have to be willing to go in and sacrifice yourself and your body for your teammate and for this team, so we can keep the drive rolling. The mindset is there this year; I see guys flying off the ball, I see receivers attacking linebackers and attacking safeties in the box."
