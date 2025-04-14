UCF Quarterback Dylan Rizk Entering Transfer Portal; Tennessee Showing Interest
UCF quarterback Dylan Rizk is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the spring window opening on Wednesday, April 16.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Rizk plans to explore transfer opportunities after competing for the starting job in Orlando. Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report also noted that Tennessee is "doing due diligence" on the redshirt sophomore signal-caller as the Volunteers continue to monitor the quarterback market.
Rizk started the final four games of the 2023 season for UCF, completing 61.5% of his passes for 904 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 43 rushing yards on 29 carries.
The Boca Raton native was one of four quarterbacks battling for the starting job in spring camp, competing alongside transfers Tayven Jackson (Indiana) and Cam Fancher (FAU), returner Jacurri Brown, and walk-on Brock Hansel. With UCF’s quarterback room growing increasingly crowded, Rizk now appears ready to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for the spring window on Wednesday, April 16, allowing players to enter and field offers from interested programs. Tennessee, coming off its own quarterback saga with Nico Iamaleava and ongoing NIL storylines, is expected to be active in evaluating potential additions at the position.
Rizk will be a name to watch as the transfer market heats up across college football this week.
