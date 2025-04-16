Volunteer Country

UCLA Remains in The Mix for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava

Caleb Sisk

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks into stadium just prior to the start of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium.
Nico Iamaleava is officially in the transfer portal with a don not contact tag as teh portal opened on Wednesday. Iamaleava has been all over the news as many teams have reportedly "dropped out" of the race after news and reports has started to unfold as the situation grows.

The newest report from ON3 Sports is that the UCLA Bruins are holding a strong offer, however, the $4M target that Iamaleava's camp was allegedly hopeful for is out of play as the Bruins offer is significantly lower. With recent reports from multiple sources, the money allegations may not be the primary factor as according to Front Officie Sports, the wide receivers and offensive line's lack of depth play a factor. "We want you guys to reassure us that you’re going to recruit and get the O-line right, that you’re going to go out there and you’re going to get receivers,’” the friend of the Iamaleava camp said.

UCLA was blindsided by Madden Iamaleava, who committed to the Bruins and then flipped to the Arkansas Razorbacks out of nowhere. Many were concerned how that would change their contention for Iamaleava, but reports are starting to show that they are very much in the race for the Tennessee transfer.

