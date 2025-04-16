UCLA Remains in The Mix for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
The UCLA Bruins are still in the mix for Tennessee Volunteers QB transfer Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava is officially in the transfer portal with a don not contact tag as teh portal opened on Wednesday. Iamaleava has been all over the news as many teams have reportedly "dropped out" of the race after news and reports has started to unfold as the situation grows.
The newest report from ON3 Sports is that the UCLA Bruins are holding a strong offer, however, the $4M target that Iamaleava's camp was allegedly hopeful for is out of play as the Bruins offer is significantly lower. With recent reports from multiple sources, the money allegations may not be the primary factor as according to Front Officie Sports, the wide receivers and offensive line's lack of depth play a factor. "We want you guys to reassure us that you’re going to recruit and get the O-line right, that you’re going to go out there and you’re going to get receivers,’” the friend of the Iamaleava camp said.
UCLA was blindsided by Madden Iamaleava, who committed to the Bruins and then flipped to the Arkansas Razorbacks out of nowhere. Many were concerned how that would change their contention for Iamaleava, but reports are starting to show that they are very much in the race for the Tennessee transfer.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava