UCLA Remains in The Mix for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava

NEW: UCLA is holding strong on its offer to Nico Iamaleava, which is significantly less than $4M, @PeteNakos_ reports.



The relationship between UCLA & Iamaleava’s camp is unique after Nico's brother flipped from the Bruins to Arkansas on signing day.https://t.co/0XZLOqxI8j pic.twitter.com/SmzZMMbFaT