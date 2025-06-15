Views From Five Star WR Tristen Keys Visit to Tennessee
Five-star WR, Tristen Keys is on his official visit to the University of Tennessee. Here are the sights and sounds from a pivotal visit.
The summer seems like nothing but anticipation and waiting for the start of the regular season in the fall for the common football fanatic. However, the summer for College Football programs like Tennessee is all about selling the future of the program to the next top prospects.
The 2026 recruiting class is in the midst of the hottest timetable of the recruiting calendar as summer official visits are heating up. The Vols have a plethora of top targets on campus this weekend, with perhaps the biggest target remaining, WR, Tristen Keys.
The five-star out of Mississippi is currently committed to LSU, but the Vols had one last weekend to sell their program to the wide out.
Here’s a look at the photoshoot portion of the visit for Keys.
The Vols are seemingly playing catch up at the moment in the 2026 recruiting class. With just (10) commits at this point in the summer, the Vols class is currently ranked 27th in the consensus rankings.
The Vols have two wide receiver commits at the moment, with both Tyreek King and Tyran Evans ranked as three stars at the moment.
