Vol Legend Recognized on All-Time List
Eric Berry was recently recognized as one of the thirty-two On3/Rivals All-Time Rivals 5-star players. Berry was actually listed inside the Top 20.
Berry was a "Mr. Do-it-all," type of player. Creekside (Ga.) utilized the many talents of the one-day NFL All-Pro Safety by lining him up at quarterback and various other positions. The Fairburn resident finished high school as one of the three best overall players in the country.
The legacy found a way to create his own legacy and submitted himself as one of the best to ever do it in Knoxville. Berry is a 2-time All-American, Jack Tatum Award winner, Vince Dooley Award winner, 2009 Sports Illustrated All-Decade Team, and a Jim Thorpe Award winner. It's fair to say that every time that Berry was on the field was a highlight waiting to happen.
One random fact that many Tennessee fans will enjoy is that Eric Berry is the only player to intercept Tim Tebow twice during their collegiate years.
Berry was drafted 5th overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. The safety from Tennessee would go on to be an All-Pro defensive back and named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
One award that is always worth mentioning is that Berry is also a cancer survivor that returned to the playing field after going to war with the diagnosis.
Vols, Chiefs, and just overall football fans can all share a common respect for one of the best all-time.
