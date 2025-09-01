Volunteer Country

WATCH: Alabama Football Fan and Content Creator on YouTube Gives Tennessee Football Respect

YouTuber/Content Creator who is a big-time Alabama fan shares YouTube video giving Tennessee their flowers.

Dale Dowden

Kangaroo Black discusses the outcome of Tennessee vs. Syracuse
Kangaroo Black discusses the outcome of Tennessee vs. Syracuse / Kangaroo Black/YouTube
In this story:

Well, College Football is back!

The pageantry, the smack talk, the intense rivalries, and more. It is all back and we're here for it.

Kangaroo Black is commonly known for his video content on YouTube discussing various games, particularly, Alabama football games.

However, it is not uncommon to see reactions on other teams; typically, Alabama rivals, or top ranked matchups.

As Vol fans have a strong dislike for any and everything Alabama, they may in fact like this guy. He even touches on the subject of how fans have shown love in his direction.

The Big Orange faithful have that ability as Josh Pray would know all too well. Pray is a born Florida Gator fan but many Tennessee fans have embraced Pray.

Once they see the respect from Kangaroo Black, the fans may accept two rival fans as honorary Vols.

Kangaroo Black shared a mini clip displaying his disgust of what he viewed in what was a clash between Alabama and Florida State.

The content may contain explicit language at times so beware if that is something you aren't fond of.

Now, to what was said about the Tennessee football program.

The video wastes no time, "Tennessee Vol fans, are you entertained, baby? Are you entertained?" Kangaroo Black asked.

"Joey Aguilar is a complete upgrade from Nico. Don't y'all love what y'all got in y'all quarterback? Joey Aguilar came out and balled out. Did I not tell you that Tennessee got the best end of the deal?" Black asked.

Kangaroo Black would continue on for over another 12-minutes raving about the Tennessee football performance.

Watch the full video below.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football