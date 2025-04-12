Watch as the Tennessee Volunteers Prepare for the Orange & White Game

Volunteer Country

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) and Tennessee defensive back John Slaughter (12) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their Orange & White game which begins at 2:00 PM EDT on Saturday. The Vols have already started to make their way to the field and beging warming up.

Here are a few clips as the Tennessee Volunteers prepare for their Spring game ahead of the 2025 season, which will begin this Fall.

Boo Carter walking out to the field as he prepares to play on Saturday. It is unknown if he will play on both offense and defense or just defense on Saturday, as the reports have been that Carter wants to play both ways.

Watch as Jake Merklinger takes the field following news that Nico Iamaleava is planning to enter the transfer portal.

Alabama transfer and current Vols receiver Amari Jefferson getting warmed up running a route for current frontrunner for starting QB Jake Merklinger.

