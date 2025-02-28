Volunteer Country

WATCH: Bru McCoy Talks Journey at Tennessee, NFL Scouting Combine

Former Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy talks about his journey at Tennessee and the NFL draft process.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (5) after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is wide receiver Bru McCoy and he had the opportunity to speak to the media on Friday.

McCoy transferred into Tennessee and turned into a viable playmaker for the Volunteers over the next several seasons. He discussed what led him to ultimately committing to Tennessee and what Josh Heupel has done to be so successful at Tennessee. McCoy also mentioned some NFL teams that he has met with thus far. Here is everything he had to say while at the podium:

During his three seasons at Tennessee, McCoy racked up 1,356 yards, seven touchdowns and 108 receptions. McCoy is expected to work out at the Combine on Saturday which will be a big opportunity for him to increase his draft stock and show teams why they should select his name during the draft.

Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:

  • Dylan Sampson, RB
  • Bru McCoy, WR
  • Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
  • Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
  • James Pearce Jr., DL
  • Elijah Simmons, DL

Published
