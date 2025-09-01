Volunteer Country

WATCH: SEC Shorts Hilariously Portrays Tennessee Fans After Week One of 2025 Season

Watch as SEC Shorts portrays the mindset of a Tennessee fan after week one of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fan in the stands against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fan in the stands against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watch as SEC Shorts portrays the mindset of a Tennessee fan after week one of the 2025 college football season.

Week one of the 2025 SEC football schedule is all wrapped up as the conference's 16 teams turn their attention to their week two opponents. As the dust settles on the first weekend of college football, some fanbases are feeling better about their teams than others.

One team that is extremely excited following week one is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols turned in a strong performance against the Syracuse Orange and were extremely explosive on offense, thanks to new quarterback Joey Aguilar.

Aguilar's performance was not the only reason for Tennessee fans' excitement, however. Former Volunteer quarterback Nico Iamaleava also struggled mightily in his first game with the UCLA Bruins and completed just 50% of his passes for less than 150 yards.

Tennessee fans' reactions to the strong showing from Aguilar and the poor performance from Iamaleava were hilariously portrayed by SEC Shorts in their latest YouTube video.

Tennessee will look to continue to build excitement amongst the fanbase as the team returns to Neyland Stadium for its first home game of the 2025 season against East Tennessee State. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network+.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football