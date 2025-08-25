WATCH: Tennessee Volunteers Release Hype Video Ahead of 2025 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have released a hype video ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Game week has officially arrived for the Tennessee Volunteers. This weekend, the program will face off against the Syracuse Orange in a neutral site matchup to kick off the 2025 season. The game will be played on Saturday at noon in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
With the game less than a week out, Tennessee football's social media account went ahead and released a little hype video to get fans pumped up for the upcoming season.
Tennessee is coming off a season in which they made the college football playoff for the first time in program history. They will look to get back to that stage this season behind the arm of quarterback Joey Aguilar as he steps into the starting role this season. Aguilar is just one of many new names that will be in the starting lineup for the Volunteers.
With Tennessee starting their season off against a power four opponent this weekend, it will provide a good first look at what the roster looks like this season. That's not a bad thing either as Tennessee will be hosting the Georgia Bulldogs in the third week of the season.
