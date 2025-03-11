What Could Joe Milton III's Market Be?
New England Patriots quarterback and former Tennessee Volunteer Joe Milton III could be traded. What teams make sense?
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III has had quite the career in the football world. The former four-star recruit suffered a tumultuous few years at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee. Milton was the Vols' 2021 opening-day starter but ultimately lost his position to Hendon Hooker, who revitalized the program before heading to the NFL.
Milton got his shot as the full-time starter in 2023 after two seasons on the bench. He threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions, adding seven rushing touchdowns. While he still dealt with accuracy issues and inconsistent decisions during his lone year as a starter, his 6-foot-5 frame and rocket arm drew attention across the NFL. The New England Patriots selected Milton with the No. 193 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same class they took North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.
The Patriots are firmly committed to Maye for 2025 and beyond but gave Milton a chance in their final regular season game this year. He made the most of it, going 22-of-29 passing for 241 yards. He threw a touchdown to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and added a rushing touchdown of his own in New England's 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. His performance drew eyes around the league, and on Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Patriots are open to shopping Milton. Which teams may give New England a call?
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. They're still on the hook for Deshaun Watson's $230 million contract and hold the No. 2 overall pick in this draft. While they could take a quarterback with that pick, there's also a chance they don't. Cleveland seems committed to providing as much competition as possible to their quarterback room and previously held interest in Milton. They brought him in for a top-30 visit last year ahead of the draft and have the draft capital to make a trade for him.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders also brought Milton in for a top-30 visit last season. They just sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith, who has one year left on his contract. Las Vegas may give him an extension this offseason, but Smith will be 35 years old in October. Milton is a young alternative who could be brought along on his rookie contract in one of the biggest markets in the United States. Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is also now part of the ownership group in Vegas and still has many connections within the Patriots organization.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers take big swings at the quarterback position without spending much capital. They had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields rostered last season and both played for Pittsburgh en route to a playoff berth - they spent just over $4 million between the two. Fields signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets earlier this week, and Wilson seems to be headed out the door. Pittsburgh is linked to former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would be an excellent mentor for Milton. We'll see if they inquire on Milton in the coming days.
