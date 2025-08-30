What Tennessee Football Fans Should Know About Syracuse Before Kickoff
It is finally gameday as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse Orange are set to play inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first game of the season for both teams.
Ahead of the game, Vols On SI writer Caleb Sisk caught up with Syracuse On SI writer Tim Wilcox. Wilcox provided all of the information that fans should know about the Syracuse Orange entering this game.
Here is everything that you need to know.
The Syracuse Gameplan
“Yeah, the game plan, it really starts with the offense for Syracuse just finding its rhythm. It's pretty much a completely new offense compared to last year. They have the same offensive coordinator, as Syracuse has the same offensive coordinator with Jeff Nixon, and aside from a few offensive linemen, a lot of the personnel on offense is completely different. You got Steve Angeli at quarterback coming over from Notre Dame. You got a running back, Yasin Willis, who is stepping into that starting role, and then you got a pretty much entirely new wide receiver core. So the offense needs to find its rhythm, that would be the game plan, attack early, get up on the Vols, and, you know, the defense for Syracuse has a few more returners than the offense does, especially in the secondary. I would say the secondary for Syracuse is one of its deepest position groups.”
Will Angeli Play With a Chip on His Shoulder After Reports Naming Him as a Possible Tennessee Transfer Candidate?
“It's certainly an interesting point. Honestly, I was a little unfamiliar that Angeli was being considered by Tennessee, but that does make sense, just given that he was in the portal. I'm not sure if Angeli will have that on his mind, but if he does, you know, I think that could, like you said, I think that could give Angeli a little chip on his shoulder, something to prove to Tennessee.”
What Would Be The Biggest Factor if Syracuse Won
“I think the biggest reason for that would be the Syracuse offense really clicking on all cylinders and just being dominated from the start. That's one of the things that will need to happen for Syracuse to get this win is they've got to score early, get up in that first quarter and let their defense do its best to limit the damage from Tennessee.”
Could Tennessee See Two QBs?
“I think there's certainly a reality where Angeli and Collins get into this football game. It was a camp-long battle, really all a fall camp, until about a week or so ago when Angeli was named the starter. I think Angeli's leash will be at least the first half. I would be surprised to see Ricky Collins in the first half. I think they give Angeli at least the first half, and I would also be pretty confident that Angeli will play the whole game. So at least half from Angeli, but I'm pretty confident he plays the whole game.”
Syracuse's Offensive Weapon
“For Syracuse, that offensive weapon is gonna be Johntay Cook. He's a wide receiver who I believe was once a five-star recruit. and he's played at Texas, I think he was at Washington for a little bit, but he's a wide receiver who's been making some noise in fall camp, at practice, and someone that's seemingly built a strong connection with Syracuse's quarterbacks.”
Defensive Weapon for Syracuse
“On the defensive side, someone on the highlight for Syracuse, I would say, is David Omopariola. David O is who they call him. He's a playmaker on defense. And he is actually a redshirt sophomore, but he got to learn from a guy named Fadil Diggs, who was an edge rusher, who was drafted by the Saints. And so David O plays edge rusher, too. He could be someone who could get into that backfield and maybe get some sacks or tackles for loss.”
Syracuse's Defensive Focus
“Syracuse's defensive focus, I think, is letting its secondary dominate this game. I think to do that, it just, they just have to be tight on Tennessee's playmakers and be in a position to make plays. If you're not in a position to make plays, then you know the plays aren't going to happen. But Syracuse has a lot of length in its secondary. It's got a freshman who's expected to start Demetres Samuel, and letting the secondary really be the dominant force, but it's also got to have a strong, strong rushing defense as well. Syracuse has had a focus on fall camp on improving its tackling. So it's got to wrap up rush defense and then let its secondary dominate the game.
Syracuse's Offensive Focus
“Well, if you look at what Syracuse did last year against all of its opponents, really, it was past the football with a lot of success. Kyle McCord led the ACC in passing yards, I believe, and Jeff Nixon, he's back as offensive coordinator, so I don't see why, even with a different quarterback, Syracuse, I don't see why they wouldn't air out the football. I think Syracuse is going to pass the ball a lot and really put the Tennessee defense on its heels with all the passing attack that Syracuse is going to have.”
His Prediction
“I think you know it's a tough question, but I think Tennessee will win this game. I will say 34 Tennessee and Syracuse will have 27, 34 to 27, Tennessee will win. I think it'll be close throughout. But Tennessee will enter that fourth quarter with a lead, in Syracuse will be in position. They'll be down by no more than a couple of scores. Syracuse will be in position to tie the game at the end, but I think they'll ultimately fall short, of Tennessee will win 34-27.”
