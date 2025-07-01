What the Saints Can Expect From Former Vol Alvin Kamara in 2025
Since being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Alvin Kamara has rewritten the New Orleans Saints' record books and carved out a career as one of the league’s most electrifying and versatile offensive weapons. The former Tennessee Volunteer has been a constant for New Orleans over the past seven seasons, earning five Pro Bowl selections (2017–2021), two All-Pro honors, and setting multiple franchise records along the way.
Now, as Kamara enters his eighth NFL season and approaches age 30, the question shifts from what he’s done to what’s left in the tank.
Despite missing four games in 2023, Kamara still led the Saints in both rushing and total yards from scrimmage (1,160), proving his value in a struggling offense. He carried the ball 180 times for 694 yards and five touchdowns while catching 75 passes for 466 yards and one receiving score, showing that his pass-catching prowess remains elite. He also became the first player in Saints history to reach 10,000 yards from scrimmage, joining names like Marques Colston and Joe Horn in franchise lore by recording his fifth season with at least 75 receptions.
Over his career, Alvin Kamara has compiled a résumé few in NFL history can match. He is the all-time leader in Saints franchise history in rushing touchdowns (54), total touchdowns (78), and all-purpose yardage (10,706). Among active running backs, he ranks second in both receptions (505) and receiving yards (4,219), underscoring his elite dual-threat capabilities. Since entering the league in 2017, Kamara ranks third in total yards from scrimmage (10,048) and fourth in total touchdowns among all NFL players. Remarkably, he also became the fastest player in NFL history to record both 3,000 rushing and 3,000 receiving yards, accomplishing the feat in just 66 games—surpassing the previous mark set by Roger Craig.
But 2025 poses new challenges. Kamara turns 30 this summer, an age that traditionally marks the decline for most running backs. Just as pressing is the current state of the Saints’ offense. With question marks at quarterback, a thin receiving corps, and limited offensive line depth, Kamara may once again be forced to shoulder the load with minimal support.
If healthy, there's no doubt Kamara remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league. His ability to turn checkdowns into chunk plays, his vision in space, and his low center of gravity make him a mismatch nightmare for defenses. But sustained success in 2025 may depend less on Kamara’s abilities and more on whether New Orleans can give him the help he needs to thrive.
The Saints are at a crossroads, and so is Kamara. Whether he continues his reign as the face of the franchise or begins a more limited role will depend on durability, scheme, and the pieces around him. One thing’s for sure: when Alvin Kamara takes the field, the potential for game-breaking brilliance is always just one snap away.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision