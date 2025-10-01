Where Does Tennessee's Joey Aguilar Stand In Passing Yards Across the Nation
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering by week when it comes to the college football season as they are one of the more promising teams on the offensive side of the football, which is exactly what you could expect with a Tennessee ran offense by Josh Heupel and his staff. There were many different question marks entering the college football season, including their new quarterback, who would be taking snaps after their quarterback transferred during the spring portal as they made the addition of Joey Aguilar, who played the Appalachian State last season, but transferred away from the UCLA Bruins before taking a snap.
Majority of the questions have been answered during the season thus far. He is one of the better passing quarterbacks in the nation, as he is one of the leaders when it comes to both touchdowns and passing yards, which we will discuss in this article.
Where Does Aguilar Rank in Passing Yards?
Aguilar is ranked as the 6th best passing quarterback in terms of yard, as he is just slightly over Athan Kaliakmanis from Rutgers. However, the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback has the most passing yards in the SEC, which is a cool thing to see and something the Vols haven't seen in quite some time. He is just slightly over John Mateer from Oklahoma by a little over 200 yards.
Where Does Aguilar Rank in Passing Touchdowns?
Aguilar is in a three-way tie in passing touchdowns as he is tied with one of Tennessee's rivals at this time. He is tied with Diego Pavia from Vanderbilt and Darian Mensah from Duke. Aguilar is also first in the SEC alongside Pavia.
Things could very well get shaken up as the Tennessee Volunteers are entering their bye week this week, but will return to action when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks come next week.
