Where Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell Stands in Biletnikoff Fan Vote
The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better football teams in the 2025 season thus far. There were many questions entering the season, including the Tennessee Volunteers' wide receiver room, but those questions have been answered heavily.
Thanks to Chris Brazzell, this wide receiver room has ultimately stepped up. He is up for a fan vote for the Biletnikoff award just to see where he stands at this time, which Tennessee fans have the chance to vote (click HERE to VOTE).
Tennessee fans have crushed the voting so far, as Brazzell is in first at this time. It is important to note that this isn't the determining factor of who will win the award, as this is something that will come later in the season, but what this will do is lock up a spot for Brazzell to be a contender for the award if he continues to play out of his mind.
The Tennessee Volunteers return to action on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State