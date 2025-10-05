Volunteer Country

Where Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell Stands in Biletnikoff Fan Vote

Where does the Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver stand in the Biletnikoff fan vote?

Caleb Sisk

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better football teams in the 2025 season thus far. There were many questions entering the season, including the Tennessee Volunteers' wide receiver room, but those questions have been answered heavily.

Thanks to Chris Brazzell, this wide receiver room has ultimately stepped up. He is up for a fan vote for the Biletnikoff award just to see where he stands at this time, which Tennessee fans have the chance to vote (click HERE to VOTE).

Tennessee fans have crushed the voting so far, as Brazzell is in first at this time. It is important to note that this isn't the determining factor of who will win the award, as this is something that will come later in the season, but what this will do is lock up a spot for Brazzell to be a contender for the award if he continues to play out of his mind.

The Tennessee Volunteers return to action on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

