Basketball Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers Vs Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee and Arkansas take the court early Saturday afternoon. Tennessee on SI has put together their predictions for this highly anticipated contest.
Tennessee and Arkansas will tip off at 1:00 PM EST Saturday. This will be the first conference contest for both teams who are currently ranked inside the top 25. Tennessee will look to knock Arkansas outside the rankings with a big win on Saturday while Arkansas will look to start conference play off right by knocking off the No. 1 Volunteers.
The Tennessee on SI staff put in their predictions for Saturday’s contest below.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 74, Arkansas 60
"Tennessee has gotten off to arguably the hottest start in program history. Tennessee is 13-0 for only the second time in program history and has put themselves in prime position to go 14-0 in a favorable matchup. This will be one of their toughest matchups so far as Arkansas has many threats to worry about including future NBA guard Boogie Fland who will be a key factor in any success the Razorbacks will have. Tennessee will likely play their best defensive players on Fland when he is on the court to try and limit the damage he will do. Tennessee has won some matchups that Arkansas hasn’t including Baylor which Tennessee led the whole game. The home-court advantage will be too much for Coach Cal and former Vols center Jonas Aidoo. The little bit of extra spice will only fire this fanbase up for what they hope will be a Vols win."
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 72, Arkansas 62
"The Vols will open conference play with a ranked win at home after not playing a “real” opponent since Illinois. The biggest storyline in this game is the return of Jonas Aidoo. Rick Barnes should have a great game plan to limit the Razorbacks on offense and come away with a big win to open the SEC gauntlet."
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 77, Arkansas 64
"Tennessee has been playing like the best team in college basketball as of late and they look like the best SEC team in what looks to be a deep conference this year. I think Tennessee gets off to a good start in conference play behind the likes of Chaz Lanier, who has been an impressive transfer portal addition for the Volunteers this year. The most impressive part about Tennessee hasn’t just been on offense though, they’ve held their own on defense which has made them a major threat and I think that continues against Arkansas."
