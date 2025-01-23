Cameron Carr Commits to Baylor After Leaving Tennessee Basketball Mid-Season
Cameron Carr, a former Tennessee guard, has committed to play for Baylor and head coach Scott Drew after leaving Tennessee earlier this season. He announced his intentions on his Instagram account on Thursday.
While Carr won’t be able to compete in games for the Bears this season, he is "taking the proper steps" to join the basketball team as a walk on. Carr also said he intends to become eligible for the 2025-26 season.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore parted ways with Tennessee in December, midway through the season. His decision followed a left thumb injury sustained in November, which limited him to just four games this season. During those appearances, Carr averaged 2.3 points per game. In his freshman campaign, he appeared in 14 games.
WHen Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes addressed Carr's mid-season departure, he emphasized that it was a personal choice.
“No, not really, I think they probably didn’t understand the rule" Barnes said after Carr's announcement. "I don’t know that, but that is what I would assume. We were, obviously, counting on him being part of the team. Surprised his teammates. They were very disappointed, so from here on, there is nothing to really talk about. He made his decision, no reason, it’s baffling to be quite honest with you.”
Carr shared in his post on Instagram that he "has nothing but love for Coach Barnes, the Tennessee staff, and Vol nation."
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY
- Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
- Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
- Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans
- Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
- Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
- Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports