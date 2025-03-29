Volunteer Country

Elite Transfer Set to Visit Tennessee Basketball

Isaac McKneely is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers

Caleb Sisk

Feb 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) dribbles the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) dribbles the ball while Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Isaac McKneely is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers are set to host Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely on Monday after he was on the edge of making a decision that would've likely landed him in Louisville. McKneely averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44/42/81 from the field.

Tennessee is losing Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey, and Jahmai Mashack so they will be in need of more guards to join the roster. They will be adding two from high school but in typical Rick Barnes fashion, the Vols will turn to the transfer portal after a successful season up to this point.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball