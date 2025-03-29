Elite Transfer Set to Visit Tennessee Basketball
Isaac McKneely is set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers
The Volunteers are set to host Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely on Monday after he was on the edge of making a decision that would've likely landed him in Louisville. McKneely averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44/42/81 from the field.
Tennessee is losing Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey, and Jahmai Mashack so they will be in need of more guards to join the roster. They will be adding two from high school but in typical Rick Barnes fashion, the Vols will turn to the transfer portal after a successful season up to this point.
