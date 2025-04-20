Five-Star Nate Ament Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Five-star Nate Ament commits to Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have just picked up a massive recruit in the 2025 recruiting class as Nate Ament has announced his commitment to Tennessee. Ament took visits to Duke, Arkansas and Kentucky before announcing his commitment to Tennessee.
According to composite rankings, Ament is a five-star prospect, the fourth-best player in the country, the second-best power forward, and the number one player in the state of Virginia. Back in February, Ament announced that this decision was down to Louisville, Kentucky, Arkansas, Duke, and Tennessee. He ultimately chose Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.
Ament now joins Amari Evans, DeWayne Brown and Troy Henderson in the 2025 recruiting class for Tennessee. The Volunteers have also picked up commitments from former Maryland Terrapin Ja'Kobi Gillespie and former Vanderbilt Commodore Jaylen Carey in the transfer portal.
Tennessee is coming off of a season in which they made it to the elite eight for the second year in a row. The program is still searching for its first final four berth, but based Elite Eighton the recent track record under Coach Barnes, it seems like it is only a matter of time before they finally get one. Landing a top 10 player like Ament certainly helps the cause.
