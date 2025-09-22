Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl Reportedly Retiring

Former Tennessee Volunteers basketball head coach Bruce Pearl is retiring

Caleb Sisk

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Tennessee Volunteer head coach Rick Barnes shake hands before Auburn Tigers take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and Tennessee Volunteer head coach Rick Barnes shake hands before Auburn Tigers take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There has been a shocking development earlier today as reports have started to circulate that former Tennessee Volunteers basketball coach Bruce Pearl is set to retire just months before the season begins. The former Tennessee Volunteers coach is someone that the Tennessee fans either love or hate, as he was the head basketball coach for one of their biggest rivals in recent years the Auburn Tigers.

Pearl coached the Tennessee Volunteers from 2005-2011, which was quite a hall. He was a solid coach for the Vols, but many will remember him for his time coaching the Tigers. He is one of the greats when it comes to college basketball. He was one of Rick Barnes' biggest coaching rivals, and college basketball won't be the same without his presence.

The person taking his place for this upcoming season will be his son Steven, according to the initial announcement made by ESPN.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the Auburn Tigers in Knoxville on January 31st, which will be their only matchup of the season.

No direct comments have been released by Pearl as of the making of this article. However, Auburn Basketball confirmed the reports with a video that was made.

