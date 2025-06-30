From Rocky Top to Motor City: Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler Reunite in Detroit for NBA 2K25 Summer League
From Knoxville to the next level, the Tennessee Volunteers are once again making their mark, this time in the heart of the NBA offseason.
Vol Nation will have plenty to cheer for this July, as two of the most beloved Tennessee basketball stars in recent memory, Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler, will reunite in Detroit Pistons uniforms for the 2025 NBA 2K Summer League. The two dynamic guards, known for their passion, skill, and clutch performances in orange and white, will now share the backcourt on the NBA’s summer stage.
Lanier, a sharpshooter with one of the smoothest strokes in college basketball, was selected 37th overall by the Pistons in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Widely praised by analysts for his elite perimeter shooting, Lanier brings serious scoring potential to Detroit, having hit 229 three-pointers at a 40.2% clip over the past two collegiate seasons. Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report both gave the Pistons a B+ grade for the pick, citing his fit and offensive upside.
Zakai Zeigler, the heartbeat of Tennessee basketball over the past four years, went undrafted but was quickly scooped up by the Pistons for their Summer League roster. Zeigler’s resume speaks for itself: he is Tennessee’s all-time leader in assists (747), owns the program’s single-season assist record (257), and is the only player in SEC history with over 1,550 points, 700 assists, 350 rebounds, and 250 steals. His senior year was his finest, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while leading the Vols to back-to-back Elite Eights.
Now, the two former Vols will bring their chemistry and leadership to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League, held July 10–20 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. It’s a reunion that promises excitement, not just for Tennessee fans, but for Pistons fans eager to see what the future holds.
For Lanier, the Summer League is a chance to showcase his movement shooting and off-screen scoring in a system that needs floor spacing. For Zeigler, it’s an opportunity to prove he belongs in the league, bringing his relentless energy, court vision, and defensive grit to every possession. And together? They could make for one of the most entertaining and cohesive guard duos in Las Vegas.
Vol fans can expect fireworks, fast breaks, and familiar grit when Lanier and Zeigler step on the court together once again—only this time, they’ll be repping the red, white, and blue of Detroit. From Rocky Top to Motor City, the next chapter begins in Vegas.
