GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs Ole Miss Rebels Basketball

Tennessee and Ole Miss square off for the first and only time this regular season on Wednesday

Caleb Sisk

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday for their mid-week matchup and the final one of the regular season before having their regular season conclude later this week.

Tennessee enters this game with a record of 24-5, having won their last four games, including their most recent win in buzzer-beater fashion against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As for the Ole Miss Rebels, they enter this game with a record of 20-9. They have won two of their last five games, defeating Oklahoma in their last game.

Sean Pedulla is the name to know for the Ole Miss Rebels as he leads the team in points, assists, and steals. He is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44/40/81 from the field. As for the Volunteers, fans need to know is Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler averages 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 40/33/82 from the field. He also leads the Vols in the steals and assists categories.

Tip-off is scheduled between these two programs at 9:00 on Wednesday night in 

Published
