How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Vs Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball
Tennessee vs Arkansas is on deck as both teams kick off conference play. Here are all of the viewing details.
Tennessee is set for their first in-conference game on Saturday as they take on a familiar foe and a former teammate. That familiar foe is Coach Cal who is best known for his time in Kentucky and the former teammate is Jonas Aidoo who transferred out of Knoxville in the offseason.
Tennessee is taking on Arkansas inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
The Vols enter this game ranked 1st and undefeated. Some of their top wins include Baylor, Virginia, Illinois, Miami, and Syracuse. This is their second-ranked test of the season.
The Razorbacks enter this game ranked 23rd with a record of 11-2. Their only losses are to Baylor and Illinois who are teams the Vols have defeated. Their top wins include Michigan, Miami, and UTSA.
Here are all the viewing details for the Vols conference opening game.
- When: Saturday, January 4th, 2025
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Time: 1:00 PM EST
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 88%, Razorbacks 12%
- Arkansas Top Player: Adou Thiero
- Tennessee Top Player: Chaz Lanier
- Watch: ESPN
- Stream: ESPN App
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Set To Host Florida State WR Malik Benson
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports