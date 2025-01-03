Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Vs Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball

Tennessee vs Arkansas is on deck as both teams kick off conference play. Here are all of the viewing details.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) smiles during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Norfolk State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
Tennessee is set for their first in-conference game on Saturday as they take on a familiar foe and a former teammate. That familiar foe is Coach Cal who is best known for his time in Kentucky and the former teammate is Jonas Aidoo who transferred out of Knoxville in the offseason.

Tennessee is taking on Arkansas inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The Vols enter this game ranked 1st and undefeated. Some of their top wins include Baylor, Virginia, Illinois, Miami, and Syracuse. This is their second-ranked test of the season.

The Razorbacks enter this game ranked 23rd with a record of 11-2. Their only losses are to Baylor and Illinois who are teams the Vols have defeated. Their top wins include Michigan, Miami, and UTSA.

Here are all the viewing details for the Vols conference opening game.

  • When: Saturday, January 4th, 2025
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
  • Time: 1:00 PM EST
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 88%, Razorbacks 12%
  • Arkansas Top Player: Adou Thiero
  • Tennessee Top Player: Chaz Lanier
  • Watch: ESPN
  • Stream: ESPN App

