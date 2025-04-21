Kevin Durant Played a Factor in the Vols Landing Five-Star Nate Ament
After losing to Houston in the Elite Eight, the Vols are looking to use this offseason as a springboard to put themselves back in championship contention. With the signing of five-star forward Nate Ament, the Vols are way ahead of schedule in terms of assembling an elite roster. With offers from some of the best schools in the country, including Duke and Kentucky, the phenom prospect from Virginia had an unexpected influence that led to him making Knoxville his next home.
According to Ament, future NBA hall-of-famer Kevin Durant was one of the largest influences in his decision to commit to Tennessee. When Durant was a star one-and-done player at Texas, he was coached by current Tennessee head coach, Rick Barnes. Barnes has made it clear to Ament that he has the potential to follow Durant’s footsteps and be a lottery pick after one year in college, which was a major confidence booster for the incoming freshman, stating,
"He has done it before with Kevin Durant [at Texas]. He sees me as that kind of guy for his program. I built a great relationship with the coaching staff. I trust them a lot, and they have big goals for me. I think they'll do a great job of developing me as a player and a young man. I trust the coaches to help me get to the next level.”
"Having the confidence to truly believe I'm one of the best players in the country was the most important part," Ament continued. "It wasn't about height or strength, it was about putting the training I've been given to use."
Ament is the number four ranked player in the class of 2026 and was named McDonald’s All-American, one of the most prestigious honors for any high school basketball player. His commitment to the Vols leaves them with the number 13-ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle.
