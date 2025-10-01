Most Important Games Tennessee Football Fans Should Watch Saturday
It's a bye-week, and the Tennessee Volunteers have an important task at hand. The task is simply getting healthy. They have multiple players that have been on the injury report who could very well come back when they play Arkansas, who is their next contest on the schedule. This game will be very crucial for any type of success, they want to continue to have after barely defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
There are multiple different games on the slate that Tennessee Vols fans should be excited to see, as these games each hold a specific value for the Tennessee Volunteers.
#10 Alabama vs #16 Vanderbilt
The Crimson Tide just knocked ff the Georgia Bulldogs, who is the only team to defeat the Tennessee Vols this season. The Vols have yet to play the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be a great opportunity to gauge the Vanderbilt football program, as they are currently undefeated and pushing for yet another bowl game appearance, which will likely be the case. Tennessee already knows what the Alabama Crimson Tide has to offer so this is more to see how Vanderbilt is but at the same time fans will be excited to see a good game and also learn their future opponents.
#9 Texas vs Florida
Florida is at home this go around, which will be the key thing to watch. The question entering this game is "How crucial is the home field advantage for these big games this season despite the early underwhelming performances by the Florida Gators?" Tennessee doesn't play Texas, so this game would be mainly to look at the Florida Gators as they are weeks away from their contest.
Kentucky vs #12 Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats will be one of the teams playing the Vols this year and the following four years at a minimum. As mentioned, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers already so this game will be to take a look at the Kentucky WIldcats and how they are against a true top team. They weren't great against the South Carolina Gamecocks, but how can they do when their backs are against a wall? That will be answered in this one.
