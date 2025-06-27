NBA Team Creates Tennessee Volunteers Pipeline Following NBA Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers have many players who are set to play on one team this season, as the Vols had two players go to the same team to join a former Vol in one night. The Vol they will be joining is former star Tobias Harris. Harris is a Detroit Pistons forward who will be joined by two fellow Vols.
The first of two Vols that will be joining his is Chaz Lanier, who was selected by the Pistons at pick 37 on day two of the NBA Draft. He is a knockdown shooter who will create his own shot at all times. He can also catch and shoot, which makes him one of the better guards from behind the arc.
He will be joined by Zakai Zeigler who was not drafted but picked up immediately when the draft was over. He will be a huge part of the Summer League roster, as he will look to compete for a roster spot.
With the Vols hopeful to make a difference, the Pistons have created a pipeline of two players that have great chemistry and a former Volunteer who did everything he could for the Orange and White.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava