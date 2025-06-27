Volunteer Country

NBA Team Creates Tennessee Volunteers Pipeline Following NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have created a Tennessee Volunteers basketball pipeline

Caleb Sisk


Smokey waddles on the court during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have many players who are set to play on one team this season, as the Vols had two players go to the same team to join a former Vol in one night. The Vol they will be joining is former star Tobias Harris. Harris is a Detroit Pistons forward who will be joined by two fellow Vols.

The first of two Vols that will be joining his is Chaz Lanier, who was selected by the Pistons at pick 37 on day two of the NBA Draft. He is a knockdown shooter who will create his own shot at all times. He can also catch and shoot, which makes him one of the better guards from behind the arc.

He will be joined by Zakai Zeigler who was not drafted but picked up immediately when the draft was over. He will be a huge part of the Summer League roster, as he will look to compete for a roster spot.

With the Vols hopeful to make a difference, the Pistons have created a pipeline of two players that have great chemistry and a former Volunteer who did everything he could for the Orange and White.

