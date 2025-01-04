No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Destroys No. 23 Arkansas in SEC Opener To Remain Unbeaten
Top-ranked Tennessee was up to the task in its conference opener, defeating No. 23 Arkansas 76-52. The No. 1 Vols are now 14-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play. The 14-0 start ties the 1922-23 team for the best start in school history.
Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier led the way in scoring for Tennessee. Lanier had 29 points including a team-high five 3-pointers. Zeigler had 12 as well as seven assists and five rebounds. Igor Millicic Jr. had 13 points and 18 rebounds to go with five assists.
Millicic got the scoring going with a wide open dunk on a nice cut. Lanier hit his first 3-pointer of the game on a quick release. The Vols trailed 10-9 at the first TV timeout after giving up a couple corner threes early.
Millicic hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 12-12 with 13:41 left. Lanier capped off an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 19-12 with 11:10 to play in the half. Lanier hit another midrange to put the Vols up by 10 with seven minutes to play. Zeigler hit his first 3-pointer of the game off an offensive rebound to answer a Boogie Fland triple. He then hit another one from the same spot to give the Vols a 33-20 lead. Lanier and Zeigler both had double-figures in the first half to propel the Vols’ great start.
The Vols had a huge rebounding edge in the first half, with 14 offensive rebounds and a 27-12 overall advantage. Millicic had nine boards by himself. Tennessee also had as many assists as Arkansas had made shots. The Vols led 42-27 at the half.
Lanier opened the scoring in the second half with another 3-pointer. He hit another one shortly after and Tennessee led 48-29. Millicic hit another 3-pointer to give him a double-double on the day and Tennessee led 52-36 with 13:45 to play. A steal and dunk by Adou Thiero cut the Tennessee lead to 14.
Ziegler blew past his former teammate Jonas Aidoo for a layup to push the lead back to 18 with under 10 minutes to play. Jordan Gainey answered an Arkansas triple with his own give Tennessee a 63-45 lead with 5:48 to play in the game. Millicic grabbed his 16th rebound and kicked out to Lanier for his fifth triple of the game. The lead was 21 after another Lanier midrange jumper.
The Vols never let Arkansas get close in the second half and closed strong for a dominant win. The rebounding difference was staggering, with the Vols grabbing 51 and the Hogs only getting 29.
The Vols will next take on Florida in what will be a very tough road test.
