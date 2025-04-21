Oklahoma Sooners Guard Transfer Duke Miles Set to Visit Tennessee Basketball

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host one of the nation's best guards on a visit as Oklahoma guard Duke Miles visits Knoxville later this week.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) celebrates during a men's college Bedlam basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Oklahoma won 80-65.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a roll recently as they landed Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Jaylen Carey, and the commitment of Nate Ament, who is the 4th-ranked prospect in the nation. The Vols are still looking to add more names to their roster, including a player who they have visiting later this week.

That transfer target is Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles. Miles spent three seasons at Troy, one season at High Point, and one more season at Oklahoma. The talented prospect is looking for a new home and had a successful season. He will be entering his final year of eligibility.

Miles averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 assists this season with the Sooners. The year prior to his first SEC season, Miles averaged a career high of 17.5 points and 3.6 assists. The Vols are looking to add some guards to the roster, considering they will be without Jahmai Mashack, Jordan Gainey, Chaz Lanier, and Zakai Zeigler, who they lost due to eligibility.

According to TheAthleticCBB, Miles will visit the Vols on the 23rd. This will be his only single ay visit out of a stretch of four contenders.

Texas A&M (April 21-22)
Tennessee (April 23)
USC (April 24-25)
Baylor (April 28-29)

Caleb Sisk
