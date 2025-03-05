Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs Ole Miss
Tennessee takes on a tough Ole Miss Rebels team on Wednesday night. Tennessee on SI share their predictions below.
Tennessee and Ole Miss are scheduled for their first and only matchup of the season. Tennessee travels to Oxford in what many believe is a trap game for the Volunteers.
The Rebels are 20-9 and have shown promise throughout the season. The Rebels are a tough task for the Vols, with Tennessee having to travel.
Tennessee has a lot to lose this evening as if they continue to win, they could be the No. 1 seed in March. Tennessee is entering this game coming off a win over the Crimson Tide in buzzer-beater fashion, they can’t afford to drop this one. Tennessee on SI shared their predictions ahead of the 9:00 PM EST tip-off.
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 76, Ole Miss 70
“It is never an easy thing to win on the road in the SEC, and Ole Miss has proven this season that they are a formidable opponent. The Vols will pick up an important win on Wednesday night, but it will not be easy. This game will be tight throughout, and Tennessee has to make a lot of plays down the stretch to close it out. Ole Miss is 12-3 at home this season, and Tennessee is just 6-4 on the road. Chaz Lanier will need to have another big scoring night for Tennessee to win this game.”
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 71, Ole Miss 60
“The Volunteers have seemed to have found their stride as of late. They have won four out of their last five and are now competing for a top spot in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is competing for better seeding in the tournament as well, so there is quite a bit on the line in this game. The Rebels hold home-court advantage, but I think Tennessee gets the job done to continue their win streak.”
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 68, Ole Miss 64
“Tennessee is riding the high of a huge win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Typically, a team could be caught off guard, and I believe they will be, however, they will sneak a victory over the Rebels regardless. This win would be bigger for the Vols than many might think. They have to play lights out in order to retain their No. 1 March Madness seed, especially with the SEC tournament coming up. Expect a big game out of Chaz Lanier in this one, as he is due for another big game.”
