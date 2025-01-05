SEC Rankings Following First Conference Games
Where do the Vols stand following a huge win over the Razorbacks?
In this story:
The first games have been played for SEC play which means we have our first look at the SEC conference standings.
All SEC games were played on Saturday with not so many good games for a conference kickoff.
Below are the scores from Saturday’s game.
- #1 Tennessee 76, #23 Arkansas 52
- #10 Kentucky 106, #6 Florida 100
- #24 Ole Miss 63, Georgia 51
- #17 Mississippi State 85, South Carolina 50
- #2 Auburn 84, Missouri 68
- Vanderbilt 80, LSU 72
- #5 Alabama 107, #12 Oklahoma 79
- #13 Texas A&M 80, Texas 60
The next round of SEC games will take place on Tuesday, January 6th with Tennessee having their first SEC road test of the season as they take on Florida. Until then here are the current SEC standings.
- #1 Tennessee (14-0) (C: 1-0)
- #2 Auburn (13-1) (C: 1-0)
- #17 Mississippi State (13-1) (C: 1-0)
- Vanderbilt (13-1) (C: 1-0)
- #5 Alabama (12-2) (C: 1-0)
- #10 Kentucky (12-2) (C: 1-0)
- #24 Ole Miss (12-2) (C: 1-0)
- #13 Texas A&M (12-2) (C: 1-0)
- #6 Florida (13-1) (C: 0-1)
- #12 Oklahoma (13-1) (C: 0-1)
- Georgia (12-2) (C: 0-1)
- #23 Arkansas (11-3) (C: 0-1)
- LSU (11-3) (C: 0-1)
- Missouri (11-3) (C: 0-1)
- Texas (11-3) (C: 0-1)
- South Carolina (10-4) (C: 0-1)
