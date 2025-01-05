Volunteer Country

SEC Rankings Following First Conference Games

Where do the Vols stand following a huge win over the Razorbacks?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee forward Igor Miličić Jr (7) grabs the rebound from Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, January 4, 2025.
Tennessee forward Igor Miličić Jr (7) grabs the rebound from Arkansas guard D.J. Wagner (21) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, January 4, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The first games have been played for SEC play which means we have our first look at the SEC conference standings.

All SEC games were played on Saturday with not so many good games for a conference kickoff.

Below are the scores from Saturday’s game.

  • #1 Tennessee 76, #23 Arkansas 52
  • #10 Kentucky 106, #6 Florida 100
  • #24 Ole Miss 63, Georgia 51
  • #17 Mississippi State 85, South Carolina 50
  • #2 Auburn 84, Missouri 68
  • Vanderbilt 80, LSU 72
  • #5 Alabama 107, #12 Oklahoma 79
  • #13 Texas A&M 80, Texas 60

The next round of SEC games will take place on Tuesday, January 6th with Tennessee having their first SEC road test of the season as they take on Florida. Until then here are the current SEC standings.

  1. #1 Tennessee (14-0) (C: 1-0)
  2. #2 Auburn (13-1) (C: 1-0)
  3. #17 Mississippi State (13-1) (C: 1-0)
  4. Vanderbilt (13-1) (C: 1-0)
  5. #5 Alabama (12-2) (C: 1-0)
  6. #10 Kentucky (12-2) (C: 1-0)
  7. #24 Ole Miss (12-2) (C: 1-0)
  8. #13 Texas A&M (12-2) (C: 1-0)
  9. #6 Florida (13-1) (C: 0-1)
  10. #12 Oklahoma (13-1) (C: 0-1)
  11. Georgia (12-2) (C: 0-1)
  12. #23 Arkansas (11-3) (C: 0-1)
  13. LSU (11-3) (C: 0-1)
  14. Missouri (11-3) (C: 0-1)
  15. Texas (11-3) (C: 0-1)
  16. South Carolina (10-4) (C: 0-1)

