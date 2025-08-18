Volunteer Country

Tennessee 2026 Basketball Prospect Transfers Out of State

2026 forward Aiden Bolden, who holds a Tennessee offer, is leaving the state of Tennessee for a new opportunity.

Shayne Pickering

PCA’s Aiden Bolden (4) drives to the basket as BGA’s Elijah Fernandez (34) guards him during the Division II-A championship game at Tennessee Tech University’s Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
PCA's Aiden Bolden (4) drives to the basket as BGA's Elijah Fernandez (34) guards him during the Division II-A championship game at Tennessee Tech University's Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Aiden Bolden is a versatile forward in the upcoming recruiting class that has long been on the radar of the Rick Barnes and the Tennessee coaching staff, but there will be a new wrinkle in his recruitment for the senior season of the legacy prospect.

After earning both basketball and football offers at in-state Providence Christian Academy, including one from the Tennessee basketball program, Bolden is headed to play his final season of prep basketball at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bolden learned he had been offered by Vols assistant Bryan Lentz, who has a son on the same AAU team, on April 18th and Tennessee immediately shot to the top group of favorites at his list.

Despite being undersized for the position at 6-foot-5, he is naturally a power forward projected to be standing at a chiseled 220 pounds, and offers the energy one would expect from someone in that 'glue guy' role, placing his focus on snagging rebounds, playing stifling defense, in addition to constant slashing and cutting on offense.

As a part of the storied B. Maze Elite AAU basketball team, he showed out strong in the aforementioned categories on the Under Armour circuit, posting averages of 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks rounding out a lineup that includes two other forwards that hold offers from Tennessee.

Published
