Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Announces Zakai Zeigler Special is Set to Air on This Date

Tennessee basketball announces a 60-minute special on Zakai Zeigler that is supposed to air later this month.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts against the Houston Cougars in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA;Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts against the Houston Cougars in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee basketball announces a 60-minute special on Zakai Zeigler that is supposed to air later this month.

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball social media announced on Monday that they will be airing a special on Zakai Zeigler, which is set to go live this Sunday (May 18th)

Zeigler represents the Tennessee Volunteers in the best ways on and off the court. Zeigler is one of the best guards ever to step foot on an SEC court. He is also arguably the greatest Tennessee basketball player of all time, following a great four-year career where he started in three seasons and was a priority substitute in his freshman season.

He breaks it all down in the special. The teaser is below.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball