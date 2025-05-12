Tennessee Basketball Announces Zakai Zeigler Special is Set to Air on This Date
Tennessee basketball announces a 60-minute special on Zakai Zeigler that is supposed to air later this month.
The Tennessee Volunteers basketball social media announced on Monday that they will be airing a special on Zakai Zeigler, which is set to go live this Sunday (May 18th)
Zeigler represents the Tennessee Volunteers in the best ways on and off the court. Zeigler is one of the best guards ever to step foot on an SEC court. He is also arguably the greatest Tennessee basketball player of all time, following a great four-year career where he started in three seasons and was a priority substitute in his freshman season.
He breaks it all down in the special. The teaser is below.
