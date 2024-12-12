Tennessee Basketball Forward Igor Milicic Predicted To Be Drafted
Igor Milicic is expected to be drafted in the second round but to what team?
Tennessee basketball forward Igor Milicic has found some great success in the Tennessee system. He transferred to the Vols during the off-season from Charlotte.
He averaged 12.8 points last season for Charlotte however he is already averaging more points for the Vols despite having more talent around him. Milicic is averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. At the forward position he still averages 2.3 assists per game which is even more than ball handler Chaz Lanier.
Milicic defense has been average as well averaging nearly a single block and steal a game.
Milicic is shooting 57% from the field and 33% from the three.
Milicic recently found himself getting drafted in the second round of a NBA mock draft. According to noceilingsnba.com Milicic is selected at 58 in their mock draft. This pick would be made by the Orlando Magic. The Magic have some stars at the forward positions with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner who are both the stars of the team. However they do lack depth at the position in the bench where Milicic would succeed.
Milicic is one of many Tennessee prospects who will test their luck in the draft however he is the only one currently expected to be drafted by many sources. That will likely change with Zakai Zeigler and Chas Lanier both having solid seasons.
