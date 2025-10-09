Volunteer Country

Jermod McCoy's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas

Jermod McCoy's injury status for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game is now released

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a major match up just around a year after the Vols were defeated by the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This is a game that has been marked on the calander for quite some time for Tennessee fans. They have the hope of being able to get some of their stars back now that they have been able to get a bye week, but for some players they will have to remain waiting.

That includes Jermod McCoy, who the Tennessee Volunteers were hopeful to have back for this game, but it looks like he will likely remain out this week as he is listed on the Wednesday and week opening injury report as "OUT".

McCoy was the Vols best cornerback last season, but he had to have surgery in the offseason for a torn ACL. This will be an ongoing recovery, but the Vols will be much better whe he returns. This will add to one of the better groups on the roster.

