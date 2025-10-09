Ethan Davis Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to improve their health ahead of the Tennessee vs Arkansas game, which is exactly what happened. The Vols were able to improve their health this go around, as they are now expecting some players to play.
There were five players listed on the injury report for the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of their game against the Arkansas rAzorbacks, including one player who has flew under the radar a bit this season due to his health despite many believing he will be one of the better players at the position when he hits his stride.
That player being former Collins Hill High School star and tight end prospect Ethan Davis. Davis is someone who was listed on the injury report. He was listed as "Questionable", which is better than it could've been. The Vols would love to have Davis back in this offense, as he is a major part of this tight end room.
