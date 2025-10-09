Tennessee Athletics Present: 'Champions Weekend' on Rocky Top
As time moves closer to the Arkansas at Tennessee contest this Saturday, many game day announcements are being released.
On Wednesday, Tennessee Athletics announced 'Champions Weekend' via X.
The event will welcome individual athletes as well as team champions from various sports and decades.
Those recognized will represent playing years dating as far back as 1975 all the way up to 2015. The lineup has won over 25 SEC/NCAA championships with a total of 277 champion winners.
National Championships
Team National Championships
Dance, Division 1A, 2015
Women's Indoor Track and Field, 2005
Individual National Champions
Men's Swimming and Diving
Evan Stewart, 3M Diving, 1995
Lee Engstrand, 400 Individual Medley, 1975
Men's Indoor Track and Field
Tim Mack, Indoor Pole Vault, 1995
Lawrence Johnson, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1995
Sam Graddy, Indoor 55M/60yd, 1985
Terry Scott, Outdoor 100M, 1985
Reggie Jones, Outdoor 220yd, 1975
Women's Swimming & Diving
Tracy Bonner, 3M Diving, 1995
Women's Indoor Track and Field
Tianna Madison, Indoor Long Jump, 2005
Tianna Madison, Outdoor Long Jump, 2005
Mascot
Adam DeVault, Division 1A, 2000
Wrestling
Chris Edmond, 167lbs, 1985
Conference Championships
Team Conference Championships
Baseball
Regular Season, 1995
SEC Tournament, 1995
Men's Basketball
Regular Season, 2000
Football
Regular Season, 1990
Regular Season, 1985
Click HERE for the full list provided by Tennessee Athletics.
