Tennessee Athletics Present: 'Champions Weekend' on Rocky Top

Tennessee to honor a multitude of champions from throughout the years.

Dale Dowden

In this story:

As time moves closer to the Arkansas at Tennessee contest this Saturday, many game day announcements are being released.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Athletics announced 'Champions Weekend' via X.

The event will welcome individual athletes as well as team champions from various sports and decades.

Those recognized will represent playing years dating as far back as 1975 all the way up to 2015. The lineup has won over 25 SEC/NCAA championships with a total of 277 champion winners.

National Championships

Team National Championships

Dance, Division 1A, 2015

Women's Indoor Track and Field, 2005

Individual National Champions

Men's Swimming and Diving

Evan Stewart, 3M Diving, 1995
Lee Engstrand, 400 Individual Medley, 1975

Men's Indoor Track and Field

Tim Mack, Indoor Pole Vault, 1995
Lawrence Johnson, Outdoor Pole Vault, 1995
Sam Graddy, Indoor 55M/60yd, 1985
Terry Scott, Outdoor 100M, 1985
Reggie Jones, Outdoor 220yd, 1975

Women's Swimming & Diving 

Tracy Bonner, 3M Diving, 1995

Women's Indoor Track and Field

Tianna Madison, Indoor Long Jump, 2005
Tianna Madison, Outdoor Long Jump, 2005

Mascot

Adam DeVault, Division 1A, 2000

Wrestling

Chris Edmond, 167lbs, 1985

Conference Championships
Team Conference Championships

Baseball

Regular Season, 1995
SEC Tournament, 1995

Men's Basketball

Regular Season, 2000

Football

Regular Season, 1990
Regular Season, 1985

Click HERE for the full list provided by Tennessee Athletics.

Published
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

