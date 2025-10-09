Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report

The initial injury report for Tennessee vs Arkansas has released. Here is how it looks

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set for a major contest this Saturday.

The Tennessee Vols are entering this game ranked as the 12th team in the nation following a great start to the season thus far. They have only lost one game thus far, which was an overtime loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. Their biggest win of the season comes via an overtime win in the state of Mississippi against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as well as their first game of the season against the Syracuse Orange.

As for the Arkansas Razorbacks, they will be entering the game with an interim head coach in Bobby Petrino. They have started the season off 2-3 with losses to the Memphis Tigers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Ole Miss Rebels. Their biggest win of the season has come against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, and former Tennessee coach Butch Jones.

Both teams reported their first mandatory injury report of the week, which released Wednesday night. Both teams have injuries entering the contest. Here is how the injury report looks ahead of the Tennessee vs Arkansas game.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (OUT)
• Ethan Davis (Questionable)
• Daevin Hobbs (Active)

Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report

• Jalen Brown (OUT)
• Ismael Cisse (OUT)
• David Oke (OUT)
• Monte Harrison (OUT)
• AJ Green (OUT)
• Quentavius Scandrett (OUT)
• Jeremiah Beck (OUT)
• Andreas Paaske (OUT)

