Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set for a major contest this Saturday.
The Tennessee Vols are entering this game ranked as the 12th team in the nation following a great start to the season thus far. They have only lost one game thus far, which was an overtime loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. Their biggest win of the season comes via an overtime win in the state of Mississippi against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, as well as their first game of the season against the Syracuse Orange.
As for the Arkansas Razorbacks, they will be entering the game with an interim head coach in Bobby Petrino. They have started the season off 2-3 with losses to the Memphis Tigers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Ole Miss Rebels. Their biggest win of the season has come against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, and former Tennessee coach Butch Jones.
Both teams reported their first mandatory injury report of the week, which released Wednesday night. Both teams have injuries entering the contest. Here is how the injury report looks ahead of the Tennessee vs Arkansas game.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (OUT)
• Ethan Davis (Questionable)
• Daevin Hobbs (Active)
Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report
• Jalen Brown (OUT)
• Ismael Cisse (OUT)
• David Oke (OUT)
• Monte Harrison (OUT)
• AJ Green (OUT)
• Quentavius Scandrett (OUT)
• Jeremiah Beck (OUT)
• Andreas Paaske (OUT)
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State