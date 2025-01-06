Tennessee Basketball is No. 1 in the AP Poll for a Program Record Fifth Straight Week

Volunteer Country

Tennessee basketball remains at the top of the AP Poll after destroying Arkansas. The fifth straight week at the top of the poll marks a program record.

Tanner Johnson

Jan 4, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) reacts to a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) reacts to a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
After bludgeoning Arkansas 76-52 and improving to 14-0, Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the fifth straight week.

The Vols looked very impressive in their first conference game of the season, destroying the Hogs on the glass and outrebounding them 51-29. Igor Millicic Jr. had 18 rebounds by himself in what was a very impressive performance by the Vols' senior forward. Chaz Lanier continued his scoring tear with 29 more points, including five 3-pointers.

The fifth consecutive week at No. 1 is a program record surpassing the 2018-19 team's record of four consecutive weeks. It is another milestone for head coach Rick Barnes' team as they continue their march through the regular season.

The No. 1 Vols will put their undefeated record on the line when they play No. 8 Florida in Gainesville on Tuesday night at 7 pm. It will be one of the toughest tests for Tennessee so far this season, playing in a tough road environment in just the second conference game of the year for the Vols. On Saturday, Tennessee will play at Texas at 6 pm. in another difficult road environment.

