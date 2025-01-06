Tennessee Basketball is No. 1 in the AP Poll for a Program Record Fifth Straight Week
Tennessee basketball remains at the top of the AP Poll after destroying Arkansas. The fifth straight week at the top of the poll marks a program record.
After bludgeoning Arkansas 76-52 and improving to 14-0, Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the fifth straight week.
The Vols looked very impressive in their first conference game of the season, destroying the Hogs on the glass and outrebounding them 51-29. Igor Millicic Jr. had 18 rebounds by himself in what was a very impressive performance by the Vols' senior forward. Chaz Lanier continued his scoring tear with 29 more points, including five 3-pointers.
The fifth consecutive week at No. 1 is a program record surpassing the 2018-19 team's record of four consecutive weeks. It is another milestone for head coach Rick Barnes' team as they continue their march through the regular season.
The No. 1 Vols will put their undefeated record on the line when they play No. 8 Florida in Gainesville on Tuesday night at 7 pm. It will be one of the toughest tests for Tennessee so far this season, playing in a tough road environment in just the second conference game of the year for the Vols. On Saturday, Tennessee will play at Texas at 6 pm. in another difficult road environment.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Set To Host Florida State WR Malik Benson
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports