Tennessee Basketball Is Rebuilding Its Backcourt—But Is It Enough to Stay Elite?
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball program is undergoing one of its most significant offseason transformations in recent memory. After a strong run, Rick Barnes and his staff are now tasked with reloading a backcourt that’s been the heartbeat of their system—Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack, Chaz Lanier, and Darlinstone Dubar are all set to depart as seniors or fifth-year players.
That’s a massive loss in terms of leadership, experience, and on-court production. Zeigler’s playmaking ability, Mashack’s defense, and Lanier’s scoring punch will be especially difficult to replicate. So, how does Tennessee plan to fill this talent gap?
So far, the Vols have put together a multi-pronged approach, blending incoming freshmen with veteran transfers. Tennessee signed four-star forward DeWayne Brown II and four-star guard Amari Evans, two high-upside prospects who could see meaningful minutes right away. They’re joined by three-star guard Trey Henderson, who adds depth and versatility to the backcourt rotation.
But Barnes isn’t relying solely on youth. Tennessee also made moves in the transfer portal, picking up Maryland point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie—a former Tennessee high school standout—and Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey. Gillespie brings floor leadership and Power Five experience, while Carey provides size and athleticism in the frontcourt that could offset some of the backcourt losses by allowing more flexible rotations.
Still, the question lingers: Is this enough to keep Tennessee among the SEC’s elite? With Florida winning the National Championship and other programs like Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Kentucky constantly retooling and upgrading, there’s little margin for error.
For Tennessee, the upcoming months will be crucial. Development, chemistry, and perhaps one more veteran addition via the portal could determine whether the Vols are contending for a conference title—or simply trying to keep pace.
Either way, Rick Barnes is no stranger to roster rebuilds. And if history is any indication, Tennessee fans shouldn’t count this group out just yet.
