Tennessee Basketball Misses Out On Top Transfer Portal Target

Tennessee basketball was unable to land one of its top targets in the transfer portal, but the Vols are still active in looking for incoming transfers to improve the roster.

Tanner Johnson

Mar 4, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) reacts after a play in the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball took a hit in the transfer portal on Thursday as Virginia shooting guard Isaac McKneely announced his commitment to Louisville.

The sharpshooter, considered one of the top available players in the portal, made his decision just two days after visiting Knoxville.

McKneely, a 6-foot-4 guard, had a strong three-year career for Virginia. He averaged 14.4 points and 2.7 steals per game in 2023-24 while establishing himself as one of the most efficient perimeter threats in the nation. His 101 three-pointers made last season ranked among the best in college basketball, and his 42% shooting from deep is an asset to any team.

The Vols were hoping McKneely could fill the offensive void left by Chaz Lanier, who was a revelation for the Vols from the transfer portal last year.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) with the shot attempt during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston at Lucas Oi
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) with the shot attempt during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee’s offensive system under Rick Barnes would have been a strong fit for McKneely, mirroring the off-ball screens and perimeter movement he excelled in at Virginia. His ability to stretch the floor would have complemented Tennessee’s returning talent, but now the Vols must pivot to other options.

With McKneely off the board, Tennessee remains focused on adding perimeter scoring and overall depth. The Vols are actively pursuing Maryland transfer point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Robert Morris forward Alvaro Folgueiras, and Lincoln Memorial forward Elyjah Freeman, among others.

After a season that saw Tennessee reach the Elite Eight for a second straight year but fall short of a Final Four, Barnes and his staff are aggressively working to retool the roster. Expect more attempts to land top portal targets.

Tanner Johnson
