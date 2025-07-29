Tennessee Makes The Cut For Four Star Wing Gage Mayfield
Tennessee is a finalist for four-star Gage Mayfield, who announced his top schools on Tuesday. His finalists include Michigan, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida State, and Tennessee. Mayfield has been one of the top stock risers this past summer, continuing to see offers roll in from the top basketball programs from across the country. Tennessee has remained in the mix and got an official visit first before the other programs got the chance.
Mayfield picked up an offer from the Volunteers on May 4th. He took an official visit this past on June 23rd to Knoxville.
This summer, Mayfield has continued to climb up the rankings. On 247Sports, he climbed up from No. 172 to the No. 79 overall prospect. ESPN has Mayfield ranked as the No. 56 prospect and the No. 1 player in Alabama with an 86 overall grade.
He’s been explosive on the UAA circuit this summer, continuing to impress coaches and pick up offers from Alabama, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and more. During session II on the circuit, Mayfield received praise and was named a standout by ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.
The 6’8 wing is versatile on both ends of the floor. On offense, his sheer athleticism catches your eye immediately. His dunks and ability to finish through contact make him tough to slow down. Mayfield gets a lot of contact dunks and posters over defenders when he is headed to the rim.
A part of his game that is underrated is his low post game. Mayfield possesses great footwork that allows him to take advantage of defenders, get to his spot, and knock down shots with regularity. He can slow the game down and doesn’t need a lot of dribbles to be effective and impact the game on the offensive end.
On defense, he has good lateral quickness to guard anybody on the perimeter and makes the opposing team work for shots. He’s also a great weakside defender who can come over and impact shots with blocks or turnovers. Once he gets out in transition, he is a tough player to slow down with a head of steam. If you aren’t careful, you could end up on a poster.
A big step forward Mayfield has taken this summer is his efficiency with his touches. Per Synergy Basketball in the first weekend of the Under Armour Association, Mayfield ranked in the top 10 among players in points scored per possession in over 12 possessions per game, finishing with a tally of 1.04. Here is a deeper breakdown of the stat.
One of the headlines for the 2025 class for Tennessee was Nate Ament, who is expected to play a big role for the Volunteers as a true freshman. Tennessee is off to a good start recruiting the next class and standing out among top prospects.
