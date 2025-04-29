Volunteer Country

Tennessee Men's Basketball Enters New Era with Fresh Faces and High Expectations

Tennessee has the tools to contend for an SEC title — and the potential to make another deep run in March.

Josh Greer

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches from the sidelines during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Thursday, March 27, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches from the sidelines during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Thursday, March 27, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Following an impressive Elite Eight run in 2025, Tennessee basketball is heading into a transformative season with a largely retooled roster. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently projected a starting five that includes just one returning starter — senior center Felix Okpara — as Rick Barnes prepares to lead a team blending young talent and seasoned transfers.

Okpara, entering his second year with the Vols, will serve as the defensive anchor down low. His shot-blocking and rim protection were instrumental during Tennessee’s deep tournament push last season, and his return provides much-needed continuity for a team otherwise defined by new faces.

Borzello’s projected lineup includes Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie at point guard. The senior brings veteran leadership to the Vols. He’ll be joined in the backcourt by freshman Amari Evans, a four-star signee known for his elite on-ball defense, and junior Jaylen Carey, a versatile forward transferring in from Vanderbilt.

Perhaps the most anticipated addition is five-star freshman Nate Ament. Ranked No. 2 nationally, Ament is expected to start immediately and could become the team’s primary offensive weapon. His length, athleticism, and scoring instincts have already drawn comparisons to past SEC stars, and his presence elevates Tennessee’s ceiling heading into the year.

Off the bench, the Vols retain a few contributors from last year’s squad. Forward Cade Phillips returns after logging key minutes as a reserve, and J.P. Estrella is set to return after missing most of his sophomore season due to injury. Estrella is expected to receive a medical redshirt and will provide frontcourt depth.

With so many new pieces in place, this season will test Rick Barnes’ ability to quickly build chemistry and define roles. But if the projected starters live up to expectations and the returning contributors take the next step, Tennessee could once again be a contender in the SEC — and potentially make another deep run in March.

