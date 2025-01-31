Tennessee Volunteers Seeking for Revenge Against the Florida Gators
The Tennessee Volunteers will look to recapture some momentum on Saturday against the Florida Gators.
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team is on a bit of a tough skid as of late as they have dropped two games in a row. Granted, the first one was against Auburn on the road where they lost by two points and the next one was against No. 9 Kentucky at home on a night in which the Vols couldn't get the three ball to fall. Now they have another tough test up next and opportunity to recapture some momentum.
Saturday at noon, Tennessee will host No. 5 Florida for a big-time top-10 SEC matchup. The Gators have started to find a groove as they have won three straight against Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. These two teams have already met once earlier in the season and the Gators routed the Volunteers by 30 points. This time though, the Volunteers will be the home team.
In the last game, Florida had 12 more rebounds and seven more offensive rebounds. The biggest issue for Tennessee was going 4-29 from behind the arc, an issue they ran into against Kentucky earlier this week.
Perhaps the biggest key to being successful in the SEC, especially this season, is protecting your home court. Seems like every single week conference teams have a matchup against a ranked opponent, so snagging wins at home when you have the opportunity to do so if of the up most importance.
Tennessee will have to avoid another rough shooting night if they want to keep up with the Gators on Saturday and they will need to make these next two home games against ranked opponents count before they travel to Oklahoma and Kentucky.
