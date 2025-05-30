Volunteer Country

Vols Contact USC Guard Desmond Claude

Tennessee is now in contact with one of the nation's top remaining NCAA Transfer portal guards.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in contact with another transfer as they look to add another guard to the roster. The Vols are looking around to add more to what they have. Desmond Claude is the guard with the Vols are in contact with. Claude is a multi-year guard in college basketball who finished last season with an average of 15.8 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

Reports have started indicating that the Vols could be in play here, while the Oregon Ducks have started to become a possible landing spot for the guard as well. According to a recent article by Busting Brackets. The other teams in contention include Alabama, Gonzaga, SMU, and Washington at this time.

The Vols are running out of scholarships, with Claude possibly being the last addition the Vols could make before the season. The Vols are also awaiting news on Zakai Zeigler, who is fighting for a 5th year of eligibility.

