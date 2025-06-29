Volunteer Country

Vols Join Elite Company with Consistent NBA Draft Success

Tennessee basketball continues its rise as an NBA talent factory, with Chaz Lanier and Jahmai Mashack extending the Vols’ streak to 6 NBA Drafts in the last 7 seasons.

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; The podium with logos is seen prior to the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In the modern landscape of college basketball, consistent NBA Draft success is a benchmark of sustained program excellence. Tennessee has firmly positioned itself among the nation’s elite, joining Arkansas, Duke, and Kentucky as one of just four programs to have players selected in six of the last seven NBA Drafts. This year, the trend continued as Chaz Lanier (Round 2, Pick 37 to Detroit) and Jahmai Mashack (Round 2, Pick 59 to Memphis) became the latest Vols to hear their names called on draft night. Their selections not only reflect individual perseverance and growth but also speak volumes about the developmental system built under head coach Rick Barnes.

Lanier’s evolution into a high-volume scorer and Mashack’s emergence as a premier on-ball defender exemplify the diverse skill sets Tennessee players bring to the professional ranks. Their success follows in the footsteps of recent standouts such as Dalton Knecht, Julian Phillips, Kennedy Chandler, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, and Jordan Bone.

As bluebloods like Duke and Kentucky continue to dominate headlines, Tennessee’s sustained draft presence signals a shift in the sport’s power structure. No longer simply a gritty defensive squad, the Vols have evolved into a dynamic talent pipeline that blends development, maturity, and NBA readiness. With recruiting momentum at an all-time high and a proven track record of sending players to the pros, Tennessee basketball has transformed Rocky Top into a launchpad for NBA careers.

From Knoxville to the big stage, the Vols are making their presence felt, and they aren’t done yet.

