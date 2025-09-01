Pair of Tennessee football standouts earn recognition from the SEC
A pair of Tennessee football standouts earned SEC honors after each scored a touchdown in the season opener against Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
Cornerback Colton Hood received SEC Defensive Player of the Week after locking down receivers in his Volunteers debut and receiver Braylon Staley earned the SEC Freshman of the Week recognition after hauling in a long touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Aguilar.
SEC Defensive Player of the Week -- Cornerback Colton Hood
Hood made a loud entrance to his time as a Vol, putting forth a clinic on how to cover receivers at a premier level in this game that generated excitement about the future of the position.
He would go on to finish with four tackles, three pass breakups, and a fumble return for a touchdown against the ACC opponent.
With Rickey Gibson now expected to be sidelines for an extended period of time according to Josh Heupel, Hood will be asked to step up again in a cornerback room with a couple of players sidelined.
SEC Freshman of the Week -- Receiver Braylon Staley
Staley made perhaps the most exciting play of the game for Tennessee Volunteers fans as he hauled in a deep pass that resulted in a touchdown, an explosive element of the offense that was non-existent last season.
Overall, he would tease with the century mark, recording four catches for 95 yards and his long touchdown as he steps into a starting role after redshirting last season.
TEAM IMPACT MOVING FORWARD
This pair of perimeter playmakers are going to be counted on to step into larger roles for the Tennessee football program this year and if week one was any indication, they are off to a strong start.
If both Hood and Staley maintain this level of play, the projected ceiling of the team performance for this season could be raised even higher.
