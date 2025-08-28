2026 In-state OL Talks Leadership Development, Growth in Relationship with Tennessee Football
2026 in-state Tennessee football OL commit Gabriel Osenda has grown in various areas as well as developed a few new traits as well.
The Baylor School (Tn.) student athlete, originally from Canada, spent some time in Florida at Clearwater before taking his talents to Chattanooga.
In his senior season Osenda has taken on a vocal leader role, and it seemed to pay off as the intensity from the offensive lie was on full display during the opening drive.
"I had to step up as a senior," Osenda quickly said to the genesis of this new role.
"I had to be a senior leader, and you know, just get my guys hype. We have to be different out here, and it starts pregame. (I) just have to keep everyone's energy up; we need juice."
Turning attention to the recruiting side of things, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder committed to the Tennessee back in January and has since emerged as a peer recruiter for the Volunteers.
"It's been good, you know, we just got a big commit in Kamari Blair (flipped from South Carolina) recently; just continue to recruit guys, because we need more guys in the boat, we're going to get them," Osenda told reporters.
The relationship with the coaches in Knoxville has come full circle as the high school senior feels the player-coach relationship now.
"It's amazing to see it (relationship) grow; I feel like I'm already a part of the program. It just feels like a family up there every time I talk to them, and every time I communicate with them," said the Baylor offensive lineman.
The in-state commit is already looking to spend plenty of time on Rocky Top this fall, as Osenda should be seen a lot.
"I want to try to go to every home game, if I can, if time permits me. But yeah, every home game; that's the goal," Osenda said.
It was confirmed that, "a couple of schools," are still trying to make a push but Vol Nation shouldn't fret, "It's pretty much shut down," Osenda said of his recruitment.
Something to note from the game is the fact that Osenda played a few snaps on the defensive line, and was pretty impactful doing so. Osenda seemed to enjoy the role.
"It's definitely fun, you know, a little different. It's good to get on the dark side of the ball a little bit. I got to do my job every time I'm on the field no matter what position," Osenda said of his defensive efforts.
The Red Raider offensive tackle estimated himself of taking between 10 and 15 defensive snaps during the game.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters