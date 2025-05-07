Volunteer Country

2026 RB Amari Latimer Updates His Recruiting Timeline, Relationship With Tennessee

Jonathan Williams

Brooks Austin
In this story:

2026 running back Amari Lattimer sets his expected commitment timeline and his relationship with Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers are working hard to add some more names to the 2026 recruiting class. They already have their headliner with Faizon Brandon committed and now they are looking to build out the rest of the class.

One of their top targets is running back Amari Latimer out of Sandy Creek High School in the state of Georgia. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Latimer this week to talk about his recruitment timeline and his relationship with Tennessee.

When he expects to commit:

"I would say late May or early June."

Relationship with Tennessee:

"I just like the atmosphere around there. The running backs are like a brotherhood so I definitely want to get back down there."

What Tennessee wants his role to be:

"They do of course want me to change the pace. And I can catch the ball out of the backfield, which is pretty diverse in my game."

Latimer said that his top schools right now are Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Michigan and South Carolina.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

