2026 RB Amari Latimer Updates His Recruiting Timeline, Relationship With Tennessee
2026 running back Amari Lattimer sets his expected commitment timeline and his relationship with Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are working hard to add some more names to the 2026 recruiting class. They already have their headliner with Faizon Brandon committed and now they are looking to build out the rest of the class.
One of their top targets is running back Amari Latimer out of Sandy Creek High School in the state of Georgia. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Latimer this week to talk about his recruitment timeline and his relationship with Tennessee.
When he expects to commit:
"I would say late May or early June."
Relationship with Tennessee:
"I just like the atmosphere around there. The running backs are like a brotherhood so I definitely want to get back down there."
What Tennessee wants his role to be:
"They do of course want me to change the pace. And I can catch the ball out of the backfield, which is pretty diverse in my game."
Latimer said that his top schools right now are Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Michigan and South Carolina.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football's Dylan Sampson Will Be Paired with Shedeur Sanders
- Tennessee Football Defensive Tackle Elijah Simmons Signs UDFA Following NFL Draft
- Tennessee Football Safety Will Brooks Signs as a UDFA Following NFL Draft
- How Does Omari Thomas Fit With the New Orleans Saints?
- How Tennessee Football's Dylan Sampson Fits with the Cleveland Browns
- How Does Dont'e Thornton Jr Fit With the Las Vegas Raiders?
- NFL Draft Pipeline Continues For Tennessee Vols - Pearce and Norman-Lott Go Early
- How Does Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott Fit With the Kansas City Chiefs?
- Can Former Vols Great Jalin Hyatt Reignite His NFL Career with a New Quarterback?
- How James Pearce Fits With Atlanta Falcons
- Tennessee Basketball Guard Zakai Zeigler Receives Newest Senior Season Honor
- Former Tennessee Vols Pitcher Named Player of the Week in Triple-A with New York Mets
- Corey Barber, Four-Star WR, Lines Up Official Visit with Tennessee Vols